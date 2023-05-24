Idaho Sled Hockey Association CEO Sean Sexton awarded May's Shine A Light award

BOISE, Idaho — Diamond Heating Cooling Plumbing and Electric honors this month's recipient of the Shine A Light award: Idaho Sled Hockey Association and CEO Sean Sexton.

Sexton started this non-profit organization in 2022, as he was looking to find a place of normalcy after becoming disabled while serving in the military.

The Idaho Sled Hockey Association serves veterans and individuals with disabilities, giving them the chance to participate in a fun sport, experience some mental healing, and educate the community about the challenges facing people living with disabilities.

To join, donate, or learn more about this organization, go to idahosledhockeyassociation.org.