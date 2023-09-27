Idaho non-profit Battle of the Books wins the September Shine A Light award

BOISE, Idaho — The Shine A Light award winner for September is Battle of the Books, Idaho's statewide non-profit organization providing fun and engagement for students who love to read.

The program began in 2017, designed specifically for elementary, middle school, and high school students who have a passion for reading.

The program makes reading a "sport", where groups of students (teams of four) read pre-selected books and then compete against each other answering questions based on the reading.

Since its inception, Battle of the Books has approximately 100 schools participating and hosts eight regional tournaments annually - all to support reading.