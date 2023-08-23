Gr8ter founder Kylee Wiscombe receives August Shine-A-Light award

BOISE, Idaho — Gr8ter founder Kylee Wiscombe received the August Shine-A-Light award.

Gr8ter is a non-profit organization focusing on bringing awareness to the struggles facing those who suffer from mental health. They want to help everyone realize there is no shame in having a mental health condition and help individuals suffering to find their best selves and live the life they desire.

The organization also started the annual Top of Tamarack suicide prevention event, inviting people who want to bring awareness to mental health struggles to bike, run, or hike to the summit (or as far as they want to go) of the mountain. This year's event will be held on September 30.

Top of Tamarack not only brings awareness to the struggles of those suffering from mental health conditions, but also honors loved ones who lost their battle with mental health while celebrating those who are still with us.