Game Changers Idaho wins March Shine A Light honor

BOISE, Idaho — Nicole Sanchez sat down with Gabriel Moreno, founder of Game Changes Idaho, to learn more about this non-profit designed to bring sports into everyday life for children with disabilities.

The program is available to all children with or without disabilities, grades K-12.

Originally, they only offered Flag Football and have now grown to offer seven different sports with participation from over 300 athletes.

Game Changers has ample opportunities for both kids and volunteers.

To get involved, please visit their website, GameChangersIdaho.com.