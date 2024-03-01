February Shines a Light on Hub 365

BOISE, Idaho — Fred and Jill Cornforth of Hub 365 are the February recipient of the Shine A Light award.

They’re being honored for starting a thrift store and food bank on the grounds of the Cloverdale Seventh-Day Adventist church.

Their organization, Hub 365, is a completely volunteer-run organization that serves people in the Treasure Valley as a thrift store, a food bank, and more. Hub 365 is also working to add free dental, medical, and vision care to those in need as well as cooking classes.

Jill Cornforth says their mission to help others began during the COVID-19 pandemic when they saw a lot of people within the community struggling with food insecurity along with “a lot of people who were really lonely so [they], along with some volunteers came together for this concept of Hub 365.”

