February Shines a Light on Horsin' Around Hope Haven

BOISE, Idaho — For neurodivergent youth, dealing with emotional issues and building confidence is a long journey that requires daily work.

At Horsin' Around Hope Haven, they're transforming that process by replacing work with immersive equestrian experiences that are as inspiring as they are fun.

Shine a Light - Horsin' Around Hope Haven

"We work a lot with kids who have autism or ADHD, kids with emotional issues, and emotional regulation because they sometimes don't know how to verbalize what they're feeling," explains Talitha Grimmett, Director of Horsin' Around Hope Haven. "But you put them on these horses, and we know the horses so well because we work with them every day that we can see when the child might be feeling something through the horse."

Those experiences allow youth to share the emotional load with the horse they're riding.

"So much is happening in the world right now that we just want children to feel safe," added fellow director, Krista Joy Claffey.

At the end of each day, Horsin' Around Hope Haven hopes to bring out the best in children through their equestrian-based programs and events.

