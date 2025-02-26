February Shines a Light on Ellen Landreth

BOISE, Idaho — Ellen Landreth, a volunteer with Cases for Smiles, is the February recipient of the Shine a Light award.

Landreth, for the last decade, has coordinated a group of local volunteers who meet once a month to make pillowcases for children and people in hospitals, as part of a larger, nationwide effort. Sheryl Miraya, who nominated Landreth, says, "She's so passionate about children, she's just an inspiration."

Children receive a pillowcase each time they have to stay in the hospital, which Landreth says, for some kids, means they end up with a whole collection of unique, handmade pillowcases.

"We're helping a child feel better so they can heal better," Landreth said. "We're not just blessing the child, but their whole family and it cheers everybody up."