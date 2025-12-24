Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
December Shines a Light on the Freedom Youth Foundation

BOISE, Idaho — Established in 2011, the Freedom Youth Foundation (FYF) takes pride in empowering foster and adopted youth to be the best versions of themselves.

Through a wide variety of programs and services, FYF provides pathways for youth to live successful, happy lives. Whether that's through its sports clinics, educational offerings, mentorship programs, or employment training, FYF is a constant for kids who have become conditioned to cope with varying degrees of instability.

Find out how Freedom Youth Foundation is helping foster youth thrive in today's ever-changing world

Shine a Light - Freedom Youth Foundation

In many ways, FYF serves as the bridge between foster care and independent living for many individuals. In their words, "we strive to see them thrive."

Learn More: Freedom Youth Foundation

