Watch Now
CommunityIdaho News 6 Shine a Light

Actions

December Shines a Light on Raymond Taff

Raymond Taff is the December recipient of the Shine a Light award.
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Raymond Taff, a local sponsor and volunteer, is the December recipient of the Shine a Light award.

Taff is known as the "unofficial mayor" of Kuna — not only does he sponsor the local youth roller derby league, he also personally volunteers with the kids. Taff also works with many local senior citizens, who he refers to as "vintage," instead of "senior."

"I just go around and help people out whenever they need it," Taff said. "It doesn't what time of day or night it is — if they need my help, I will come out and help."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Idaho News 6 Shine a Light

Idaho News 6 Shine A Light: Nominate someone to be recognized