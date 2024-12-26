December Shines a Light on Raymond Taff

BOISE, Idaho — Raymond Taff, a local sponsor and volunteer, is the December recipient of the Shine a Light award.

Taff is known as the "unofficial mayor" of Kuna — not only does he sponsor the local youth roller derby league, he also personally volunteers with the kids. Taff also works with many local senior citizens, who he refers to as "vintage," instead of "senior."

"I just go around and help people out whenever they need it," Taff said. "It doesn't what time of day or night it is — if they need my help, I will come out and help."