December Shines a Light on Building Better Birthdays

BOISE, Idaho — Kristina Nipp of Building Better Birthdays is the December recipient of the Shine A Light award.

They’re a Nampa-based non-profit that provides children who are facing difficult circumstances with a celebration and birthday party that's dedicated to them. That may include children living in foster care, those living in domestic violence shelters, children who may be unhoused, or those in homes that have economic disadvantages.

Nipp says the children “pick the theme of their cake, what kind of ice cream, and then they build an Amazon wish list.” Afterward, the folks at Building Better Birthdays get the list and share it on their website, then once items are shipped to them, they throw the child the party.

If you’d like to help Building Better Birthdays make a child’s birthday a special one, you can call them at 208-615-5113 or check out their website HERE.