Community Cakes Wins August Shine A Light Award

Posted at 4:00 AM, Aug 18, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine a Light Award is Community Cakes!

The non-profit has more than 60 volunteer barkers who make cake for people in the community who would normally not receive a birthday cake. Every year they bake, package and deliver more than 600 birthday cakes to veterans, hospice patients, retirement center residents and developmental center clients.

Special thanks to Diamond Heating & Cooling for sponsoring the Shine A Light Award. Do us a favor and keep the nominations coming. If you know a person, business, or non-profit in our community doing excellent work tell us about them!

