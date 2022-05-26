Casey Kingman wins January Shine a Light award

BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine a Light Award is Casey Kingman

In 2020 Casey noticed that there aren't many programs dedicated to helping families make Christmas special for their teenagers.

In 2021, Casey worked with Adopt a Family to provide more than 200 kids with Christmas gifts and provided their families with a Christmas meal box.

The program was so successful that Casey already has plans for next Christmas.

Those looking to volunteer in December just need to keep an eye on the Boise Mutual Aid Facebook page for Casey's post.

