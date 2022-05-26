Camp River Run shines in March

BOISE, Idaho — This month's winner of the Shine a Light award is Camp River Run.

Camp River Run is a specially designed camp for Medically Fragile Children.

The camp hosts day camps throughout the Treasure Valley and a four-day camp during the summer.

The camp is funded by donations so it is at no cost to the children.

Thanks to Diamond Heating and Cooling for sponsoring our award program

If you feel you know of a person or business who should be considered for the award nominate them so we can continue to Shine a Light on those deserving people and organizations in the Treasure Valley.