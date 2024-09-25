August Shines a Light on Shawna Green

Shawna Green, a volunteer and organizer for the BainBridge Community in Meridian, is the August recipient of the Shine a Light award.

In her neighborhood, Shawna helps to put on Fall Festivals, community Thanksgivings, Easter egg hunts and much more. Last year, they fed a record 38 families for Thanksgiving, thanks to community donations.

Shawna has also been fighting her own battle with ovarian cancer, but she says that she doesn't want her diagnosis to dictate her life. Shawna says that she works a lot on having a positive mindset, and prefers to see her diagnosis as a journey, rather than something that defines her.