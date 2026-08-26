BOISE, Idaho — Guardian Paws Service Dogs is the August recipient of the Idaho News 6 Shine a Light Award.

The organization trains service dogs for veterans and first responders at no cost, helping participants gain independence while building a community with others who have shared experiences.

WATCH: See how Guardian Paws Service Dogs is helping veterans and first responders regain independence —

August shines a light on Guardian Paws Service Dogs

"So we train service dogs for vets and first responders at no cost," said Tina Day, president of Guardian Paws Service Dogs. "I have guys that before us, they wouldn't leave the house."

Vice President Michael Burke said having a service dog can help participants get back to doing things they may have struggled to do before.

"It gives you that freedom to get out, get out of your bedroom, get out of your house, go places, do things again," Burke said. "Having the dog there to love on and have that unconditional love back is, is such a boost."

The program also creates a community for veterans and first responders, including those who have already completed their training.

"We have a lot of people that have already been through the whole program, but they're still here because of the family," Burke said. "So it helps in having other people to talk to that are going through the same things you're going through."

Guardian Paws teaches veterans and first responders how to train their own service dogs. As they gain experience, Day said participants can then help others who are new to the program.

"As they grow and as they train and we bring in new folks, they help us train the next generation coming up," Day said. "In 10 years, we have never had a suicide and we just want to be able to reach out and help."

Learn more about the organization here.