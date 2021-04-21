April's Shine A Light Award Winner is Luc Swensson.

BOISE, Idaho — This months winner of the Shine A Light award is 15 year old Luc Swensson

Luc is the founder of the "I Love This Life Foundation." The non-profit helps kids dream big. Luc speaks at assemblies and has created an interactive journal called "Create Your Great", plus he is the founder of a camp that helps kids who have been bullied or struggle with self esteem issues.

You can find out more by visiting his website here

