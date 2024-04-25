April Shines a Light on Feed the 2C

BOISE, Idaho — Tami Blayney, organizer with Feed the 2C Idaho, is the April recipient of the Shine A Light award.

Blayney is being honored for making food available in Caldwell for those in need with a policy of "take what you need, leave what you can, no questions asked."

Feed the 2C has a community fridge, a pantry for dry goods and offers sack lunches for those in need. In 2023, Feed the 2C was able to serve over 3100 sack lunches to those in the community.

Feed the 2C works with Canyon County Mutual Aid to provide access to food in Caldwell.