Today's the day! 18th annual Community Baby Shower gives Idaho's babies a hand

BOISE, Idaho — Today's the day! The 18th annual Community Baby Shower is a chance to give Idaho's babies a hand.

Albertsons locations will be collecting donations like diapers, baby wipes, and new baby items from 8:00am - 6:00pm on Thursday, June 13.

Alternatively, you can donate money at the link here. Every dollar raised helps children in need.

Donations benefit the following local organizations:



The Community Baby Shower Campaign is a KIVI initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501c (3) organization. The Scripps Howard Fund is also matching up to $10,000 of your donations. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Treasure Valley area and are tax deductible.