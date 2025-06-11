THE BIG DAY: Donate to the 19th Annual Community Baby Shower TODAY at your local Albertsons

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Community Baby Shower is an opportunity for local charities, businesses, and viewers like you to come together and give Idaho’s babies a helping hand. Together, we’re raising money, essential supplies, and awareness to help ensure expecting moms and new parents have the resources they need to succeed.

Today, June 11, you can donate in-person at Albertsons stores across the Treasure Valley from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Volunteers from local nonprofits will gladly accept donations of new baby items, including diapers, wipes, and other essentials, as well as cash or Albertsons gift cards. If you don't make it today, you can still donate at the PIN pad at Albertson's stores until June 30.

Donations will all be split between a handful of local nonprofits dedicated to supporting Idaho families, including:

Donations can also be made all through June by texting the word BABYSHOWER (all one word) to 50155 or by donating online here.