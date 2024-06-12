Salvation Army Caldwell helping parents get what they need through Baby Haven

CALDWELL, Idaho — Salvation Army Caldwell provides free programming for families. As parents attend programs they earn points to be spent on supplies and clothing in the Baby Haven Boutique.



Baby Haven is a free program run by the Caldwell Salvation Army that has helped new and expecting families for several years.

The Baby Haven Boutique is filled with clothing, diapers, toys, and supplies that parents can buy with their earned points.

Parents can bring all of their children to meetings as the Salvation Army provides childcare so parents can focus on classes.

"It's an educational program where they get to have classes from different community organizations and businesses in the community to help develop healthy families. And then also it is a great way for the families to get out and socialize with other families that are in the same situation or, you know, have children the same age," said Lieutenant Amy Lewis of the Caldwell Salvation Army.

Parents receive access to free baby essentials like diapers and wipes in exchange for participation in group activities. The program teaches families life skills like healthy eating and cooking, smart shopping, money management, and rewards participants through an invaluable point system.

"Each time that they come, they get two packs of diapers automatically. Also, they earn points when they come. They also, when they go to doctor's visits for mom, for baby, immunizations, WIC appointments, if they need it, smoking cessation classes, anything like that, they get points that they also get to spend in our Baby Haven boutique," Lewis explained.

The boutique: filled with clothing, diapers, toys, and supplies that parents can shop in with their earned points. Families can bring gently used clothing back to earn points *again to keep shopping as their child grows up. And for those who already have young kids and want to take advantage of this program, you're covered, too.

"And we have it set up. We have people who provide child care for the children. And people don't only bring the infant or the child that qualifies them for the program. They can bring any of their kids. So, like, during summertime, they can bring their older kids, and we have crafts for them," said Lewis.