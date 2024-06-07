Idaho Immunization Coalition focusing on maternal health

EAGLE, IDAHO — The Idaho Immunization Coalition pushes to spread information and vaccine education to younger or new families.



Idaho Immunization Coalition focuses on spreading vaccine education.

For more information on the IIC, click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

By this time next week Albertsons stores across the valley will be collecting donations for our 18th Annual Community Baby Shower! I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and this year we welcome a new co-sponsor and learn more about how the Idaho Immunization Coalition is helping spread information about vaccines to parents.

"The Idaho Immunization Coalition is a non-profit here in Idaho who supports individuals being healthy through vaccination education, mobile vaccine clinics, and vaccine policies," said Heather Gagliano of the ICC.

Gagliano explained because their mission is so focused on family health, they are very excited to help fund a cause with a like-minded goal.

Gagliano continued, "This opportunity with the community baby shower really gives us an opportunity to connect with other organizations that are also supporting families in a variety of ways that we are unable to do. We do not do diapers but now we can support these other organizations that provide diapers, formula, and other family services."

This year, the IIC is focused on maternal health. As a mother herself, that focus is something Gagliano is in full support of.

"I remember when I was pregnant and my kids were young, and how hard that was. I really desired and had a community to help me and support my children, as a new mom and as the children grow. It's really great to give back to the community that has supported me in many ways and support other moms," said Gagliano.

Idaho News 6 invites you to our 18th Annual Community Baby Shower. You can scan the QR Code above to donate. Proceeds go directly to local charities and this year, they go even further with the Scripps Howard Fund matching donations up to $10,000. Then, join us on June 13th. You can drop off baby supplies at local Albertsons locations across the area. All of your donations stay right here to help Idaho families with young children.

