Department of Health and Welfare supporting new parents and babies

The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline is free, confidential, and here to help, 24/7. TEXT or CALL 1-833-TLC-MAMA. (1-833-852-6262).

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We all know, kids don’t come with an instruction manual.

That's why the Maternal and Child Health program, at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, helps families navigate one of the biggest commitments of their lives.

“When I had a baby for the first time I was really lucky and had a great support at home and family support, but there’s always you know instances where maybe you need a little extra help and knowing that we have services out there for moms,” said Jennifer Liposchak, the Health Program Manager for Women and Infant Health.

Their team prioritizes ‘Support services, programs, and activities that promote safe and healthy family functioning.' They provide resources for breastfeeding, improving childhood immunization rates, and decreasing substance abuse among children and mothers.

Liposchak said, “One of the other programs we focus on a lot is safe sleep," and their home visiting program offers parents some hands-on help.

“That’s one thing that our program does, is we provide 'Pack ‘n Plays' to the Maternal Infant & Early Childhood Home Visiting program,” said Liposchak.

With Idaho's growing population, educational programs are expanding to reach more families.

“Generally an increase in women attending. I know our Maternal and Infant/Child Home Visiting program has expanded to more counties,” said Liposchak.

Also being addressed across the country, assisting mothers with their mental health. That’s why the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline was created.

“And really it also came out of a recommendation from the Maternal Mortality review committee. That number is 1-833-TLC-MAMA," said Liposchak.