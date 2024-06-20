18th annual Community Baby Shower coming to a close, donation totals available here

IDAHO — As the 18th annual Community Baby Shower nears its end, the numbers are showing an increase in donations from the previous year thanks to generosity from the community in Idaho.

Though donations are still open through Sunday, June 23, the current donation totals are:



Diapers: 78,445

Wipes: 1,957

Other Items: 5,405

Money: $30,199.73

The results show an increase in nearly all donation fields over last year's totals, with a near $10,000 increase in donated money and thousands more donated miscellaneous items than last year.

If you want to contribute to this year's fundraiser, you can still visit the donation page here.