This Cinnamon Roll Cake Tastes Just Like A Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll

Cinnabon cinnamon rolls are a beloved American treat that can be found everywhere from the mall to gourmet grocery catalogs like Harry & David. And now, you can replicate the flavor of your favorite gooey, sweet cinnamon treat at home with this recipe for Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Cake.

To make a cinnamon roll cake, you will need some basic ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry or fridge, including flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla extract, powdered sugar, milk and butter. And, of course, cinnamon!

You will first mix your bottom layer (batter made with flour, sugar and milk) and pour it into a baking pan. Then you will drop your second layer by spoonful. This top layer is made of butter, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon, and you will swirl the layer around with a toothpick to create an elegant marbled effect.

After the cake bakes in the oven, allow it to cool slightly before putting on your glaze. This glaze is a basic quickbread glaze made with milk, confectioner’s sugar and vanilla extract.

And voila! You now have the perfect coffee cake or Saturday morning breakfast. (Pro tip: You can make it ahead of time and gently reheat it in the microwave or toaster oven if you want to serve the Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll Cake warm.)

Find the full recipe for this cinnamon roll cake on AllRecipes.

Or try this variation for Cinnamon Roll Cake from the Recipe Critic, which calls for the addition of nuts if you so desire. Here’s a photo of the end result from the Recipe Critic’s Facebook page:

If you’re short on time, you can always use pre-made cinnamon roll dough to help you cut a few corners. Pillbsury’s Iced Cinnamon Roll Coffee Cake is made with refrigerated Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing, chopped nuts, butter and cinnamon. Since the batter is premixed, it makes it much easier to get your cake into the oven and then add your icing glaze.

Whichever option you choose, your cinnamon roll cake surely won’t last long!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.