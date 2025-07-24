Your guide to the 2025 Canyon County Fair: Livestock, rides, country music, and more

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair will bring four days of livestock exhibits, carnival rides and country music performances to Caldwell this summer.

The annual event runs from July 24-27 at The Center, featuring headliners Ian Munsick, Craig Morgan, and Jo Dee Messina.

The 2025 fair will operate from noon to 11 p.m. daily, offering a mix of traditional agricultural displays and family entertainment.

WATCH: Your Canyon County neighborhood reporter Victoria Rodriguez speaks with attendees on day 1 of the fair:

2025 Canyon County Fair opening day

The Bi-Mart Concert Series kicks off Thursday with Ian Munsick and Rodney Atkins, followed by Craig Morgan with Ned LeDoux on Friday. Jo Dee Messina performs Saturday with opening act Cousin Curtiss. Concert tickets range from $40-50 and are available online.

Canyon County Fair

Sunday features the Latino Fair Festival, rounding out the weekend's cultural offerings.

Visitors can explore livestock exhibits throughout the fairgrounds, with sheep, goats, and swine at the CWI Show Ring, and cattle displays at the Charolais Barn. Family attractions include a petting zoo, pony rides, and mechanical bull rides.

The carnival area features major rides like the Ferris Wheel, Zipper, and Bumper Cars, alongside family-friendly options including a carousel and fun slide. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $35 in advance or $45 on-site, with various ticket packages for families.

Advance admission tickets cost $6 for adults and $4 for children and seniors, with prices increasing to $8 and $6 respectively at the gate. Children under 5 enter free.

Saturday morning features the Primary Health Fun Run at 11 a.m., with participants receiving free fair admission, including admission to the Jo Dee Messina concert.

Free parking is available at several locations around the fairgrounds, with designated areas for disabled and senior parking. Officials warn against parking on railroad property, noting that violators will be towed.

For more information, visit the Canyon County Fair website.