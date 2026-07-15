Wilder School District to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students

WILDER, Idaho — Students in the Wilder School District will receive free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year through a federal school meals program.

District officials said that Wilder School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, allowing all enrolled students to receive school meals at no cost regardless of household income.

The program applies to students at Wilder Elementary School, Wilder Middle School and Wilder High School.

Because of the district's participation in the program, families will not need to complete household meal applications to qualify for free breakfasts and lunches.

District leaders say the initiative is intended to simplify meal service while ensuring every student has access to nutritious meals that support learning and academic success throughout the school year.