Wilder Police threaten littering charges for students participating in Homecoming toilet papering

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Toilet papering has long been a Wilder Homecoming tradition.

Yet, this year things seem to have gotten out of hand.

The Wilder Police Department says it received several reports of vandalism from kids taking part in the exercise.

"We have received reports of unknown substances being sprayed and/or placed on people’s drive ways and vehicles," the department said in a Facebook post.

While initially supporting the longstanding toilet paper extravaganza, police now say they're fed up and have threatened to cite any students participating with littering charges.

"Unfortunately, following the recent incidents of vandalism, property damage, and safety concerns, students will no longer be permitted to go out toilet papering as part of Homecoming activities," the department wrote in a follow-up post. "We gave our full support and trusted our students to celebrate responsibly. Unfortunately, that trust was not respected, and some chose to make decisions that resulted in criminal activity and safety concerns."

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