Wilder police issue warning after car crashes into canal

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Wilder Police say a driver is safe after a single-vehicle crash overnight on Monday, April 27, sent a car into a canal from a nearby business parking lot.

Police say the driver used the lot to turn before the vehicle went into the canal. The driver was not injured. Officers say the incident is a reminder to stay cautious near canals, especially as water levels rise this time of year and visibility can be limited overnight.

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