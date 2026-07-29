Wilder police: Flock camera helps identify shoplifting suspects

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Flock and other surveillance cameras helped identify suspects accused of shoplifting at the Dollar General, according to a press release from the Wilder Police Department.

Officials say that at 9:25 a.m. on July 24, police responded to reports of shoplifting at the Dollar General Store in Wilder. Staff told police a male and female were responsible for the shoplifting. Police say the employees described the suspect vehicle and direction of travel. Officers reviewed surveillance video from inside the store.

WPD said that a Flock Safety LPR (license plate reader) and camera were used to capture the suspect vehicle as it traveled through Wilder. Police say they identified the registered owner of the vehicle as the man involved in the incident. Then, police say they identified the female suspect involved.

Neither suspect was from Wilder.

Police say officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle at their residences, so they contacted the male and female by phone. The suspects allegedly agreed to turn themselves in to Wilder Police, but then failed to appear.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

WPD said they will be issuing Probable Cause Affidavits to the Prosecutor’s Office for warrants for the charges of Commercial Burglary and willful concealment.

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