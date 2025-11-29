Wilder man arrested for multiple felonies following hours-long standoff

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 38-year-old man was arrested for several outstanding warrants in a multi-hour standoff with police yesterday afternoon.

According the the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Sergio Merino Herrera of Wilder had outstanding warrants for Felony Aggravated Assault and Witness Intimidation, in addition to misdemeanor warrants for Battery and Petit Theft.

Deputies arrived at Herrera's Wilder residence, a house on the 20900 block of Fargo Rd, and witnessed as he ran inside and barricaded himself.

Law enforcement then cleared two surrounding residences after witnesses claimed that Herrera had been seen with a firearm earlier that day.

The CCSO SWAT team, officers, and negotiators attempted to make contact with the Wilder man, but were not successful. The SWAT team then made their way inside of the home and found that the suspect had entered a crawlspace underneath the residence.

CCSO reports that not too long after being found, Herrera was taken into custody and transported to West Valley Hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, the 38-year-old was taken to the Canyon County Detention Center.

“I appreciate the assistance provided by the Caldwell Police Department and Wilder Police Department, who sent additional resources to the scene during the multi-hour event," said Sheriff Donahue.

Herrera was booked in jail on his existing warrants as well as new charges of Resisting and Obstructing Officers and Felony Eluding.

Herrera will be in Canyon County court on Monday Dec. 1. 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

