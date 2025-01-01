Why blood donations matter: American Red Cross reaches out to Hispanic communities in 2024

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — As the nation bids farewell to 2023, one certainty remains — the need for blood donations across the country.

"I don’t think people realize what it takes or where it comes from or how it all works unless somebody lets you know," said Mari Ramos, Executive Director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation.

Life-saving blood is only available if people are willing to take the time to donate the gift of life. Blood drives occur year-round, but a new initiative from the American Red Cross aims to educate Hispanic communities on the importance of donating.

“Because the Hispanic community has been so instrumental in this entire community,” said David Barnhart with the Red Cross of Idaho.

Barnhart explained that this initiative is more than a partnership; it highlights how Hispanic cultures have become cornerstones in local communities.

“And so we feel strongly that a partnership with the Hispanic community is mutually beneficial and a really big way to help the blood supply,” he added.

He noted that recent blood drives haven’t been as successful as hoped, with few people showing up to donate.

“The average person just thinks that blood is on the shelf ready to go, like oil is at AutoZone, for example,” Barnhart said.

With the average blood supply lasting approximately six weeks, the need is urgent.

“We did have someone pass away last November at one of our local hospitals legitimately because that individual did not have enough blood in that type,” Barnhart said.

The Idaho Hispanic Center has expressed its willingness to help educate and raise awareness about the need for donations.

“Having it at a place like the Idaho Hispanic Center, a blood drive, where somebody already feels comfortable, is such an easy way to bridge that gap of awareness of knowledge,” a representative stated.

As 2024 approaches, the urgency for blood donations continues to remain a critical focus for the community.