CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County voters reported long wait times in line to vote this Election Day.

'We are officially three hours... yeah, three, three and a half hours," one resident shared with us.

WATCH | Canyon County voters wait hours in line to cast their ballots

'We will get everybody voted': Canyon County voters wait hours in line to cast their ballots

Those working polling places are also noticing the wait times.

"We've had a steady flow of voters all day long," Megan Sonnen, chief judge for the precinct shared. "We've been pretty busy, so we have quite a few people in line at this point, but we will get everybody voted that was in line at 8 o'clock, and we're just moving as quickly and efficiently as we can. But, but we've had some long waits."

One person in line said that the wait was worth it — because it gave her son the opportunity to vote for the first time.

"That was really exciting, and he was dedicated. He stuck it out with me," she said.

One voter told Executive Reporter Karen Lehr that their motivation for sticking out the long line was to vote on Prop 1, a measure that would change Idaho's abortion laws.

A spokesperson for Canyon County tells us there were delays in Wilder due to running out of paper ballots. He admitted delays but did not tell us how long they were. Again, voters told us wait times reached three hours.

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