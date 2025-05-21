Voters approve $1.3 million supplemental levy for critical repairs in the Parma School District

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday, voters approved a $1.3 million supplemental levy that would address much-needed repairs and upgrades in the Parma School District, including failing HVAC systems and aging school buses.

The district has been facing financial challenges following the expiration of two previous funding mechanisms: a $400,000 supplemental levy, which expires this year, and a $250,000 plants and facilities levy, which expired last year.

Despite the $1.3 million request, property tax rates for homeowners may actually decrease due to state funding, with rates dropping from $172 per $100,000 of assessed value to around $161.

The district also hopes to replace two school buses with failing engines, at $150,000 for each bus. Repairing them again is not considered viable. Beyond infrastructure, the district aims to add more school resource officers and maintain extracurricular activities without implementing pay-to-play fees, which many other districts have adopted.