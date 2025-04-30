Vehicle vs. bus crash on Ustick Road sends 3 to the hospital, including 2 students

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County dispatch responded to a vehicle vs. bus crash on Ustick Road just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A vehicle collided with a school bus on the 2600 block of Ustick Road, leaving three people with minor injuries and causing a road closure on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred between Indiana and Florida just after 7:30 a.m.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, two students on the bus and the driver of the passenger car involved in the collision were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The remaining students on the bus were released to their parents at the scene, unharmed, following the crash.

Ustick Road was closed to traffic in both directions for roughly an hour and a half, allowing authorities to gather evidence and clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.