Two Nampa men killed in single-vehicle crash

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two men from Nampa Saturday morning in Canyon County.

According to ISP, at approximately 12:12 a.m., a black Jaguar F-Type, with two occupants, was traveling eastbound on Lewis Lane near S. McDermott Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway, hitting a canal bank, before colliding with a tree and into a shed.

Authorities confirmed that both occupants of the vehicle succumbed to their injuries on scene. The victims were identified as a 50-year-old male and a 66-year-old male, both from Nampa.

The roadway was blocked for 3 hours and 27 minutes.

ISP was assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Paramedics, and Kuna Fire Department.