Traffic violation leads to chase, officer-involved shooting in Caldwell

KIVI
CALDWELL, Idaho — A traffic violation led to shots being fired between a driver and a Caldwell Police officer Thursday night.

In a press release, Caldwell Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over at approximately 7:17 p.m. The release states that the driver did not pull over, resulting in a chase. Shortly after, police say the driver proceeded to fire shots toward officers until the driver got in a crash at Birchwood and Pleasant Ridge.

After the crash, Caldwell Police say “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” and the driver was shot. The driver was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured throughout this incident.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is looking into the shooting, and the Idaho State Police are leading the investigation.

