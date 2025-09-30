Thousands in Canyon County lose power after outage; no restoration time set

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Power reported a power outage in the Canyon County area a little after 9:20 p.m. on Monday, September 29.

The outage has affected over 6,000 residents, with the outage map showing it started in the Caldwell area.

The suspected cause is still under investigation, and no restoration time has been set.

