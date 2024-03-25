Sheriff's Office to host 5k run in Canyon County

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has announced the first annual Sheriff's Office 5k Run & Walk in Nampa.

The event will be held at Lake Lowell Park in Nampa on May 18, 2024. The event is free to attend, but organizers will be accepting donations and selling raffle tickets to support the fundraiser.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the non-profit "Thin Blue Line of Hope", a fund supporting law enforcement officers who have fallen or were wounded in the line of duty.

To RSVP for the free event, text the organizers at (208) 880-9876. More details are available on the event page.