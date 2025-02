UPDATE (As of 11:45 a.m.): I-84 has fully reopened following Wednesday night's trailer fire, according to ITD.



Eastbound I-84 is closed between Sand Hollow and Caldwell due to cleanup from a semi-trailer fire that occurred overnight on Wed., Feb. 19.

Crews are working to clean up the scene, but ITD says the closure is expected to last 3 to 4 more hours, meaning it could reopen around 2-3 p.m. on Thursday.

