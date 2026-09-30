Rollover accident in Caldwell kills man from Texas

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 20 Idaho State Police said a 39-year-old man from Elgin, Texas was driving a 2024 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on Muller Drive between Park Hill Lane and Sunrise Hill when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. According to the release by ISP, the Jeep rolled over and caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

Muller Drive was closed for about five hours.

Caldwell Police Department and fire department; Canyon County Paramedics; and the Canyon County Coroners Office assisted the ISP.

The crash is under investigation.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton