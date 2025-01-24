Roland Beres fences against Middleton teen set to compete in the 2025 Junior Fencing Olympics

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — 13-year-old fencer, Rory, is headed for the 2025 USA Fencing Junior Olympics.

Thursday morning, she and Senior Reporter Roland Beres raised their épées in a live competition.

Rory making quick work of Idaho News 6's finest.

Middleton teen headed to the 2025 Junior Olympics: Live on GMI

Rory will represent the Boise Fencing Club and the Utah-Southern Idaho Region in the Junior Women’s and Cadet Women’s Epee categories next month.

When asked how she got into fencing, Rory recalled on her first time trying the sport, "Something clicked in my brain. I love the art, the finesse, everything about the sport, I loved it."

When asked her feelings about heading to the Junior Olympics, she said, "It's my first time going to a major tournament like this, so I'm a little nervous. And, I'm really excited just for the experience and be able to learn from other people, and just practice going to huge events like this."

You can support Rory's journey to the competition online.