Parma High School makes history with first-ever State Championship win in girls' basketball

PARMA, Idaho — Parma High basketball coach Michael Calkins said the championship game made time stand still.

"Like get the clock rolling, let's go," Calkins said. As the game clock counted down, he reflected, "The longest 30 seconds of my life."

The girls' basketball team secured the state championship title — a win he and his team will remember forever.

"We knew we could beat them; it was just overperforming them," said captain Kaidance Kaiser.

It came down to just three points. The rivals, Parma and Malad High, were neck and neck for most of the game, with the Panthers' defense securing the final score of 58-55, marking the team’s first-ever state title.

"To finally win it this year and end on a state championship is just amazing," said Parma basketball player Lakota Leppert.

"We've been chasing this banner for a while, and to finally get it is incredibly satisfying," Calkins said.

The athletes expressed that they wanted this win not just for themselves but for the entire community.

"I know we gave them a few heart attacks in that game, and everyone was stressed for us, and it’s a big part of our community," Leppert said.

"They felt like they were a part of it, and they were. The whole community is a part of this win with all the support that they've shown us," Calkins added.

"It's not just a team; we are a family," said Parma basketball player Aarey Harris.

As for the seniors heading off for their next adventure, many hope this win will open doors and offer inspiration for future players.

"I think they have a shot at doing the same next year if they can come out and play some basketball. I would be really excited to come back from college and see them play," Kaiser said.

"I don't care if they are second graders or juniors; I hope they want to come out and play basketball and help fuel the success we've been on next year," Calkins said.