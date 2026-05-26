Parma coach celebrates 24th state tennis title after decades of mentoring athletes

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Longtime Parma High School tennis coach Jess Eddy is celebrating his 24th state tennis title — a milestone players, assistant coaches, and community members say represents much more than success on the court.

Watch: Learn more about Coach Eddy's legacy

Parma coach wins 24th state tennis title after 40 years

Eddy first began coaching wrestling in Parma in 1969 before stepping into tennis in 1986 after parents asked him to take over the program midseason following the previous coach's resignation.

"My son was playing tennis, and the coach that they had resigned right in the middle of the year, and some of the parents of the program came and asked me if I'd take the program," Eddy said. "And I said I know nothing about it."

Despite his hesitation, Eddy accepted the role — a decision that would help shape one of Idaho's most successful high school tennis programs over the next four decades.

Now, 40 years later, Eddy says his passion for coaching has remained rooted in the relationships he builds with students and the support of the Parma community.

"I just enjoy the kids," Eddy said. "I enjoy working with high school students and the community. Our Parma community has been very supportive both in the wrestling program and the tennis program."

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Assistant coach Larry Nielsen, who has coached alongside Eddy for more than two decades, said Eddy's leadership has always centered on developing students as people before athletes.

"He does things right," Nielsen said. "It's not about the wins, but he gets the wins because he does things right."

Coaching in a rural community has helped create a close-knit environment where athletes support one another like family, Eddy said. While Parma is smaller than many of the schools it competes against, the program intentionally schedules larger schools to challenge players and raise the level of competition.

"We try to compete with some of the bigger schools," Eddy said. "We just felt like it pushes us to get better."

Players say that mindset helped fuel this year's championship run.

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Junior Max Goodson, who won the singles state title, said the victory reflected both the athletes' hard work and the dedication coaches invested in them throughout the season.

"It just showed that not only my work had paid off, but the work that they put into me also paid off," Goodson added.

Mixed doubles player Treyson Roche said the team's mentality helped Parma overcome difficult matchups during the state tournament.

"We kind of battled through it," Roche recalled. "We were able to beat a team that I don't think had been beat all year."

For junior Tara Johnson, the coaches' influence extended far beyond tennis fundamentals.

"They've just helped me get to the best of my abilities and the best player I can be," explained Johnson of her coaches.

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Assistant coach Alan Weber, who farms in Parma, said the coaching staff emphasizes building character just as much as winning championships.

"Obviously, one of the goals for the kids is to have them win in a sport," Weber said. "But becoming a winner is more than just winning as a sport, and that's what we try to work for— is becoming a winner."

Players also described practices that often included lessons about perseverance, positivity, and life outside athletics.

"It seems like some practices will almost have like a life lesson," Johnson said. "I think it prepares us for life outside of high school."

Eddy said those life lessons are ultimately what matter most to him.

"It's nice to have the state champions. It's fun to win them," Eddy said. "But some of those kids that don't get much recognition in any way, it's nice years later hearing from them saying, 'Coach, you changed my life in some way.'"

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