One dog killed, no people injured, in Middleton residential fire

MIDDLETON — A residential fire on North Hawthorne Avenue in Middleton resulted in no human injuries, but sadly, the death of a dog, officials with Middleton/Star Fire District say.

On Wednesday, March 11, at around 6 p.m., units responded to reports of a structure fire at a North Hawthorne residence.

Fire officials say they were able to rescue a cat and a dog from inside. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker was on scene and said that firefighters were working to secure the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials say.

