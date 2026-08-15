Nyssa Police: One airlifted after high-speed chase ends in rollover

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a high-speed chase across state lines on Friday afternoon.

The Nyssa Police Department said they were notified by Canyon County that Parma Police were involved in a chase and that the suspect vehicle, a gray Acura, was traveling towards Nyssa.

Officials say that the Acura entered the City of Nyssa at a high rate of speed, before continuing out of town and onto county roads.

Nyssa Police Department

Police say the driver was traveling southbound on Grey Boulevard and attempted to make a high-speed left turn onto Eureka Avenue.

The vehicle failed to make the turn and crashed into an irrigation ditch, then overturned, submerging the occupants.

Nyssa Police said that officers immediately responded and were able to remove all three of the vehicle's occupants from the car.

Two of the passengers were treated and released at the scene of the crash. Police say the driver sustained injuries and was airlifted for further medical treatment.

The chase and resulting crash prompted a multi-agency response including Nyssa Police, Parma Police, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Treasure Valley Ambulance, Oregon State Police, Nyssa Fire Department and Life Flight.

Nyssa Police emphasizes that this crash serves as a reminder of the danger of high-speed pursuits.

"We are grateful for the teamwork displayed by everyone involved in getting all three occupants safely out of the vehicle," Nyssa Police said.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton