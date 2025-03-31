Man cleared in fatal Nampa shooting, acted in self-defense

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Following a comprehensive investigation, the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has ruled that Ryan J. Fleming acted in self-defense when he shot Kevin P. Villalobos on September 29, 2024 — no criminal charges will be filed.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Boyd, Villalobos, who was intoxicated and uninvited, aggressively approached Fleming’s home and physically attacked him, striking him in the head. Fleming responded by using necessary force to defend himself, actions found to be legally justified under Idaho's "Stand Your Ground" law.

Boyd expressed his condolences to Villalobos' family, stating, "This was an unfortunate and tragic event that resulted in the loss of a life, and I extend my sympathies to the family of Mr. Villalobos as they grieve. However, under Idaho law, individuals have an unequivocal right to defend themselves, their families, and their homes from violent attacks."

The decision comes after months of detailed analysis, including witness statements, forensic evidence, DNA analysis, and video footage, according to a press release. Boyd emphasized the integrity of the evidence supporting Fleming's actions.

"The evidence in this case — including witness statements, forensic analysis, physical evidence, DNA evidence, and video footage — demonstrates that Mr. Fleming acted lawfully," Boyd explained. "He was violently attacked at his own home and responded with justified force. Idaho law presumes that a homeowner acting in defense of their habitation does so with reasonable fear of imminent peril, and my office will not second-guess the fundamental right of self-defense."