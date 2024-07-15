Major crash blocks US-95 north of Parma, all lanes closed

Watch Now
A.J. Howard
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 15, 2024

PARMA, Idaho — All lanes are currently blocked along the US-95 north of Parma following a major crash that was reported on the roadway at 10:40 am on Monday, July 15.

The site of the accident is near the Canyon County border with Payette County, around milepost 55. Latest updates indicate the road is still closed as of 12:11 pm.

The Idaho State Police are responding to the accident, they have confirmed that some involved in the incident are injured.

This situation is developing, updates will be added to this article as they are made available.

