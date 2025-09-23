Local nonprofit provides free door-to-door transportation for Canyon County residents

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — "Mobility is a critical issue for many people," said Grant Jones, CEO of Metro Community Services.

A local nonprofit, Metro Community Services, offers more than just a ride. It provides a connection to the community.

"Pick up a lot of people every day—some you get to know pretty well," said Wes Wornell, Metro Community Services driver.

Wornell has been with the organization for six years driving neighbors around Caldwell, Nampa and Middleton.

"This is the only way some people get out of the house. They really enjoy it. I enjoy visiting with them and getting to know them," said Wornell.

While riding along, Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis met longtime riders Edna Waldram and Steven Hieter, who told her they rely on the service every week.

"This is a wonderful service. The ride and the bus drivers are wonderful. When I lived in Boise, I had to pay for this," said Edna Waldram, community member.

Jones says the goal is to provide free transportation for people who otherwise wouldn't have mobility options.

"We transported 11,000 people in Canyon County last year. We're on target to exceed that this year," said Jones.

But with tremendous growth, the service is limited to six drivers and their vans.

"We provide a service that's very unique. In fact, we kind of call it the hometown service, where you actually go from door to door. They'll be assisted going into a senior center, taking them to a medical appointment, getting them back on the bus after a medical appointment, real personalized attention. And those people have a heart and a passion for the passengers that they carry," said Jones.

Now, the organization is hoping to raise money with a special event.

"We have the Race for the Rest of Us coming up on Oct. 11. It's a very fun, wacky kind of event. We provide donuts halfway through to get that energy level up, but it's only a point-five-K. So you really don't need a lot of energy. It's all intended to be fun, but to raise funds for our transportation program and raise awareness about Metro Community Services and what we do in the community," said Jones.

"And that's all part of that hometown feel that we pride ourselves on. Making sure that we do take care of the people and we're taking care of their individual needs," said Jones.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.