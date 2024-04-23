Juvenile killed in Canyon County traffic accident Saturday

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 8:40 PM at Southside Boulevard and Melmont Road, in Canyon County.

Police say a juvenile from Melba, Idaho, was driving a 1992 Ford F150 pickup eastbound on Melmont Road. A 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 44-year-old-male, also from Melba, was southbound on Southside Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F150 did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Melmont Road, colliding with the Toyota.

According to police the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. The 44-year-old male driver of the Toyota and his passenger, a 43-year-old female Melba, Idaho, were wearing seatbelts. The male driver of the Toyota was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The female passenger was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The intersection at Southside Boulevard and Melmont Road was blocked for approximately three hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Canyon County Sheriffs Office and the Canyon County Paramedics.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.