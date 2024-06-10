ITD to improve I-84 corridor in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County area has several upcoming construction projects. The City of Caldwell released this map (below) pinpointing the work, including improvements to the I-84 corridor in the county.
These are the upcoming projects from ITD in the area and their estimated completion dates:
- Centennial Way to Franklin Interchange —Summer 2027
- I-84 Karcher Interchange — February 2024-Late 2025
- US-20/26 Chinden West — Late 2024-Early 2026
- SH-55 Farmway to Middleton — Fall 2024- Fall 2027
- Franklin Blvd & Karcher Rd. Interchange- Summer 2024 – Fall 2024
These are the upcoming projects from the City of Caldwell their estimated completion dates:
- Ustick Road and Montana Road traffic signal— TBD
- Middleton and Skyway roundabout and widening — Early Summer/Late 2024
These are the upcoming projects from the City of Nampa and their estimated completion dates:
- Ustick Road Widening — 2025
- Ustick Road and Northside Blvd roundabout — 2025
- Karcher Road and UPPR — 2024