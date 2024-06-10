ITD to improve I-84 corridor in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County area has several upcoming construction projects. The City of Caldwell released this map (below) pinpointing the work, including improvements to the I-84 corridor in the county.

These are the upcoming projects from ITD in the area and their estimated completion dates:



These are the upcoming projects from the City of Caldwell their estimated completion dates:



Ustick Road and Montana Road traffic signal— TBD

Middleton and Skyway roundabout and widening — Early Summer/Late 2024

These are the upcoming projects from the City of Nampa and their estimated completion dates:

