ITD to improve I-84 corridor in Canyon County

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 10, 2024

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County area has several upcoming construction projects. The City of Caldwell released this map (below) pinpointing the work, including improvements to the I-84 corridor in the county.

These are the upcoming projects from ITD in the area and their estimated completion dates:

These are the upcoming projects from the City of Caldwell their estimated completion dates:

  • Ustick Road and Montana Road traffic signal— TBD
  • Middleton and Skyway roundabout and widening — Early Summer/Late 2024

These are the upcoming projects from the City of Nampa and their estimated completion dates:

  • Ustick Road Widening — 2025
  • Ustick Road and Northside Blvd roundabout — 2025
  • Karcher Road and UPPR — 2024
